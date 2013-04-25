PESA easyPORT With HDMI Extenders

PESA has four new easyPORT HDMI extenders.

The EASY-2HX4B distributes or switches two HDMI inputs to four independent SDI video sources. The compact throw-down box simplifies cable and power management at the desktop when you need to convert two HDMI inputs to share across multiple SD/HD or 3G-SDI video transports. With the built-in switch feature, you can switch any two HDMI sources to any or all of the four SDI outputs.

A companion throw-down box, the EASY-4BX2H offers flexibility at the studio workstation where up to four SDI video input feeds can be converted and switched to two different HDMI video displays. Users can now select from four SDI sources in about the same space as one 3G-SDI-to-HDMI converter. With its built-in switch, the EASY-4BX2H allows users to view the same image on both displays or select different sources for live preview and monitoring.

The easyPORT modules can be configured via an Ethernet connection for remote control room management or configured and switched locally through the mini-USB control port. Cattrax, PESA's included software GUI, offers a powerful set of tools to manage, switch, and diagnose internal settings for the new easyPORT modules.

Offered with coaxial 75 Ohm connections, the EASY-2HX4B and EASY-4BX2H can be extended up to 80m away using typical RG-6/U coax. The EASY-2HX4F and EASY-4FX2H fiber versions offer standard LC-type SFP pluggable modules, with support for distances up to 600m over multi-mode or 10km over single-mode fiber.

"The new easyPORT HDMI extenders make it easier than ever to integrate HDMI sources into broadcast video transport," said Dan Holland, PESA vice president of product marketing. "With built-in network management capabilities and support for very long cable runs, these new easyPORT HDMI extenders are the perfect choice for remote site applications."