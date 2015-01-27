Christie Microtiles now Shipping with Three-Year Warranty

Christie MicroTiles now ship with a three-year warranty, effective January 1, 2015.

Christie Microtiles on display in the London Stock Exchange.

“Extending the warranty from two to three years demonstrates Christie’s continued confidence in MicroTiles,” said Don Shaw, senior director of product management, Christie. “Christie MicroTiles keep getting better and offer an unprecedented viewing experience.”

Winner of numerous industry awards since launching in November 2009, Christie MicroTiles have the following features: