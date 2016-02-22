Christie Introduces Pandoras Box Version 5.9 Media Server From Coolux

The What: Christie introduced the Pandoras Box Version 5.9 at this year’s ISE. This latest evolution enables faster operation with a wider range of options, compatibility, and workflow solutions, facilitating better utilization of the system’s rendering engine. Features include a standalone Kiosk Mode, a redesigned Patch-Tab, the addition of a Cues Tab for an overview of all cues, and an optimized Pandoras Box Codec.

The What Else: "New to Pandoras Box is the Kiosk Mode, to act as a simple standalone playback device that can be set up and operated without special training by anyone without digging deep into the menu,” said Joel St-Denis, product manager, Christie. “The idea of the Kiosk Mode is to have a very simple playlist interface, allowing users to ingest content and display it on up to four displays with ease. Softedge and offsets can be set up via onscreen faders, making it perfect for all fixed installations such as nightclubs and digital signage where easy operation and editing is needed.”

The Bottom Line: Pandoras Box Version 5.9 now encodes files up to four times faster, delivers additional codec information through the file inspector, new templates that deliver faster workflow for remote control from a lighting desk. Users can create their own profiles, as well as export and import patch templates with exceptional ease. A Cues Tab has also been introduced for an overview of all cues, which can be used to navigate through the timeline and leave individual notes per cue.

“Whether it’s a major sports event, concert, an architectural display used for projection mapping, a museum, broadcast, or more, Pandoras Box combines the best of creative freedom and reliability that always impresses audiences,” said St-Denis.