Christie Interactive Display Installed at University of Nebraska

Christie and AVI Systems worked together to create a movable 4-unit by 1-unit LCD interactive digital display wall at the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Dr. C.C. & Mabel L. Criss Library. Built on casters, the multi-touch video wall gives students the opportunity to experiment, play and create.

The Christie LCD digital interactive display.

The library is the school’s primary source for academic information and Joyce Neujahr, Director of Patron Services, said she was searching for something “unique and different” that was not already on campus.

Neujahr said the video wall’s mobility was a selling point for both the Dean and the Chancellor. Using the Christie wall, the library has “Throwback Thursdays” where archival photos are shown and Tuesdays include streaming videos, which are quite popular.