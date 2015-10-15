Christie Installation in Emagine Theatre

The Christie Experiential Networks debuted its latest digital signage installation in the lobby of Michigan-based Emagine Entertainment’s recently opened Emagine Palladium Theatre in Birmingham, Michigan.

The Emagine Palladium Theatre in Birmingham, Michigan

CEN’s nationwide roll-out is on track for 200 theatre lobbies in North America this year. The technology put into the Emagine Palladium Theatre includes three “digital posters”, including Christie FHD651-series 65” LCD panels; a “hero wall” composed of eight 55” screens in a herringbone pattern; and a video strip composed of eight 40” LCD screens. Other theatres scheduled for CEN installations include Missouri's Wehrenberg Theatres; Frank Theatres; Florida's EPIC Theatres; and Spotlight Theatres in Georgia.

The new Emagine Palladium offers upscale features and amenities including stadium-style auditoriums with large screens and digital cinema and sound, it offers VIP membership opportunities, priority seating, a full service bar, and in-theatre dining.

“We are committed to providing moviegoers with a compelling reason to come to our venues for their entertainment,” said Paul Glantz, Co-Founder and Chairman of Emagine Entertainment, Inc. “We enhance the quality of their experience and create a value proposition for them by making our theatres more than a place to see a movie, but also a complete destination for dining and entertainment. The lobby plays an important role in communicating the immersive nature of their experience, and the Christie Experiential Network’s state-of-the-art signage is an integral part of our strategy.”

The Emagine Palladium is now equipped with Christie Experiential Networks' technology

“Just as CEN has done with Emagine Palladium, we create a new and exciting digital advertising network within the theatre lobbies of our Exhibitor partners as well as expanding upon existing systems to generate incremental revenue,” noted Kevin Romano, senior director, Global Media Networks, at Christie. “We manage all aspects of the network including sales, content creation, interactive programming, deployment, nationwide monitoring, and maintenance.”The Christie Experiential Network is the first fully-integrated, digital-out-of-home advertising network that gives brands and studios access to a visual platform to connect with today’s tech-savvy consumers.