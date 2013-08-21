WATCHOUT Wows at INNIEBOS Music Festival

Dataton Premium Partner PENMAC Audio Visual supplied WATCHOUT multi-image display and presentation software to synchronize picture and audio playout across seven large-scale LED displays at the tenth annual INNIEBOS Music Festival in Nelspruit, South Africa during June 2013. For the event, all LED stock and technical expertise was supplied and installed by EPH Productions.

“Our brief was to use technology to synchronize the crossover of music styles between Rock and Country and various performances,” said Leon Pheiffer of EPH Productions. “PENMAC’s support for graphics on the main stage for the gala event was critical to the success of the event.”

A mix of 7mm pitch and 12mm pitch LED surfaces were positioned on stage that brought together the overall theme and context of the musical performances. The LED display panels were distributed across the back of the stage, on the riser steps and on side columns that reached up to 7 meters in height.

Malcolm Finlay, managing director at PENMAC, said, “We’re delighted that the event was witnessed by 54,000 people, many who traveled more than 1,500 kilometers to visit this annual celebration of Afrikaans music. Using WATCHOUT ensured that the event was a complete success.”

Lars Sandlund, chief operating officer at Dataton, said, “WATCHOUT was designed for managing various audio and video feeds for live events and we’re delighted that our technology was put through its paces by PENMAC.”