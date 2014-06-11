Christie Expands Digital Signage Offerings, Acquires Arsenal Media

Christie has acquired Montreal-based Arsenal Media in a move that signals a focus on expanding its digital signage solution offerings. Arsenal Media specializes in experiential installations, interactive content, and strategic digital signage installations. Arsenal Media will become Christie Creative Media Services, operating within Christie’s Global Professional Services group.

Sean James, vice president of Global Professional Services, who will oversee this operation, said, “We are committed to better serving our customers with end-to-end digital and experiential installation solutions. Arsenal Media’s expertise in creating award-winning content, supported by a common thread strategy from concept to implementation, will allow Christie to broaden its digital signage capabilities. This acquisition is very timely, given industry participants are increasingly gravitating towards providers with comprehensive offerings.”

Arsenal Media boasts a respected track record in delivering high impact digital signage and experiential installations that include collaborations with clients such as Viacom, Nielsen, Cineplex, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, TAD Associates and the Montreal Convention Center. Past collaborations between Christie and Arsenal Media have included the Miami Dolphins’ BuzzWall, Sun Life Financial’s branded gesture-based display at the Dolby Theatre, and Christie’s award-winning 24K and 8K lobbies in Cypress, CA and Kitchener, Ontario.

As part of the acquisition, Arsenal Media’s co-founder, Denys Lavigne, will join Christie as the senior director of experience strategy and creative services within Global Professional Services. Speaking about the synergies being created, he said, “We have cultivated an excellent relationship with Christie over the past six years, and this blending of expertise makes for a natural progression for both groups. We share a common passion for exceeding customers’ expectations and, as part of the Christie family, we feel we now have all of the tools to continue delivering next-generation digital signage experiences for our clients.” The only impact to Arsenal Media’s existing client base is they now gain access to a broader scope of services and expertise.



Kathryn Cress, Christie’s vice president, global and corporate marketing, added that the acquisition supplements Christie’s existing relationships with digital media partners, who will find in Christie’s Creative Media Services team an additional resource.

To date, Christie’s digital signage products and solutions have included indoor and outdoor HD LCD flat panels, LED-based MicroTiles with proven DLP technology, Christie Spyder image processors, the multi-touch Christie Interactivity Kit and the Christie JumpStart content management system for large-format displays. Projects completed by Christie Global Professional Services have included installations for The Walt Disney Company, Barneys New York, and LVMH Moët Hennessy’s Fresh retail stores.