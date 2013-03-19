Danaher Leaves DPAA, Joins Adspace

Susan Danaher has stepped down as CEO of the Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA), and joined the Adspace Digital Mall Network as executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

Sue Danaher, at the DPAA Summit at Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas in February.

In her new role at Adspace, Danaher will lead the overall sales effort of the company, will serve on the executive committee, report directly to chairman and CEO Dominick Porco, and will continue to evangelize both Adspace Networks and digital place-based media to the advertising community.

"We set out looking for someone with both industry experience and a clear vision about the future of the digital place-based advertising landscape, and Sue fits perfectly into that category," said Dominick Porco, chairman and CEO, Adspace Networks. "In her nearly three-year tenure at the DPAA, she established the first step in developing audience measurement standards for the entire industry, grew membership by 65 percent in the first year and presented to numerous agencies and advertisers."

"It's a fascinating time to be in this space," Danaher said. "The integration of digital-place-based media along with social and mobile technologies will continue to converge and create even more opportunities for advertisers to reach their audience. As we've long said at the DPAA, all media is part of a continuum and a company like Adspace Networks sits squarely at the intersection of content, context, reach and relevancy."

Danaher is an industry recognized leader known for building the reputation of the DPAA where she advocated on behalf of its members and elevated the profile of the digital-place-based industry as a whole. Her 30-year career includes agency experience (in research, planning and buying), an understanding of how to grow a medium from her work in cable television during its formative years and experience at a VC-backed, entrepreneurial digital out-of-home company. Danaher joined DPAA as president in September 2010 and during her tenure significantly increased the profile of digital place-based media. The organization’s membership grew to 45 companies under Danaher’s watch, a gain of 150%, and the DPAA’s annual Digital Media Summit in the fall set attendance records in each year under her leadership.

“I greatly enjoyed my two-and-a-half years at the helm and am proud of the role DPAA played in our industry’s growth and accomplishments during that time,” Danaher said. “This is an exciting time for our industry. We are arriving at a positive inflection point, with new technology impacting scalability, targetability and the overall impact of digital place-based campaigns. I look forward to taking on a corporate operational role within the digital place-based media industry, and to continuing to work closely with the DPAA as an advisor to the board and member of the nominating committee formed to select my successor.”