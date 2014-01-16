2014 Stampede Big Book of AV Tour kicks off

2014 will kick-off with a very loud bang on January 23rd in Austin, Texas when the Spring 2014 Stampede Big Book of AV (BBOAV) Tour makes the first of seven scheduled stops at the Woodward Conference Center at Wyndham Garden.

According to Stampede Presentation Products Inc. President & COO Kevin Kelly, 2014 tour attendees can expect to see more product demonstrations of new and innovative solutions from more participating exhibitors than ever before, along with tie-ins with InfoComm Regional Roundtables and the International Technology Rental Association (ITRA). "More companies and industry associations presenting more products and more strategic business-building information than ever before — that's what our dealers can expect to see when they turn out for the tour this year,” Kelly promised. “In particular, we will be highlighting how dealers can immediately begin profiting from the new era of The Internet of Things.”

The 2014 Stampede Big Book of AV Tour will include four stops co-located with InfoComm Roundtables and one stop co-located with ITRA. As a result, AV professionals will get the opportunity to meet with AV industry manufacturers, attend CTS certified trainings and participate in industry-focused roundtable events. The InfoComm Regional Roundtables provide networking and business education opportunities free to InfoComm members. On tour, participants will be able to receive management advice tailored to AV businesses.

“We’re excited to include InfoComm and ITRA training sessions and presentations to give our dealers the maximum value when attending the tour. We are as committed as ever to educating our dealers on industry best practices and keeping them informed of the latest products and trends,” Kelly said.

To further address the “Internet of Things” phenomenon, the BBOAV Tour will feature a designated area for IOT manufacturers, identified by pop-up banners and stands. As Kelly previously predicted, a new personalized industry built upon the ideas of connecting, integrating, and sharing devices is maturing. The tour will identify and distinguish emerging IOT manufacturers who are seeking to implement innovative go-to-market strategies.

At the January 23rd stop in Austin, Sony and Hitachi will make presentations on video conferencing and the wireless transmission of hi-def video. Each session will earn attendees .5 CTS RU Credit. Additionally, Stampede will be offering event incentives such as $500 Stampede credit, a $100 Restaurant.com gift card and a $50 gift card for attending the BBOAV Tour. Every attendee will also be entered into a drawing to win a 42” LG LCD HD television.

After its inaugural stop in Austin, Texas, the Stampede Big Book of AV Tour continues through the spring on the following schedule:

— February 13, 2014 in Scottsdale, Arizona (with InfoComm and ITRA)

— February 20, 2014 in Montreal, Canada

— March 6, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio

— March 13, 2014 in Irvine, California (with InfoComm)

— April 17, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts (with InfoComm

— May 15, 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (with InfoComm)