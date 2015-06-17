Christie at InfoComm 2015

Christie is showing its projection, direct-view LED, and video processing technology at InfoComm 2015 this week at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The booth has three focal points - Christie Boxer, Christie Velvet LED and the Christie Spyder and Pandoras Box. Nine technology zones will highlight Christie systems solutions.

Several solutions will be displayed including the Christie AutoStack 4.0 and Christie AutoStack Premium. Christie is combining warping and blending with camera-based software that auto-calibrates multiple projectors. Christie AutoStack and AutoStack Premium are integrated custom-designed solutions that include software, camera and lens.



The Christie Boxer 4K30.

Christie Boxer

The booth features the Christie Boxer 4K30. In a clock tower mapping presentation using front and rear projection, Christie Boxer will demonstrate its omnidirectional capabilities.

Christie Velvet LED display walls

At InfoComm, Christie is showing 1.5, 1.9, 2.5, 3.0 and 4.0-millimeter pixel pitches in a single display. The LED gallery will also feature a 1.6-millimeter pixel pitch presentation. Christie Velvet LED technology has tight pixel pitches combined with larger diodes to create a high fill factor and visuals.



Christie Spyder and Pandoras Box

Christie is also demonstrating the combination of Christie Spyder and Pandoras Box as an integrated processing and control solution. Christie’s pixel processing, combined with rendering technology and production-workflow capability, allows projection mapping and delivers large-scale, multimedia experiences.

Christie Control Room solutions

Christie’s control room solutions serve a role, monitoring and managing operations and assets in today’s world. Christie Phoenix now supports 1920 by 1200 resolution sources and offers two primary tools - PTZ Control and IP Camera detection - for interfacing with ONVIF-compliant IP cameras.

1DLP, Laser Phosphor, LCD, Ultra Short Throw Lens Galleries

Christie continues its 1DLP laser phosphor development and booth visitors will see a preview of the 1DLP laser phosphor Christie Captiva: the 3500 lumen Ultra Short Throw lens projector that delivers images from very short distances. The gallery also includes Christie GS Series, Christie H Series, andChristie 3LCD projectors.