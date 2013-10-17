AES Convention News: Mobile App, Live Audio Drama

The Audio Engineering Society (AES) was formed on March 11, 1948, with the purpose of uniting the audio engineering community; collecting, collating and disseminating scientific knowledge in audio and its allied arts; and creating literature and periodicals relative to these purposes and policies.

Since its formation, the organization has been involved in every key development in professional audio technology. The very year the organization was founded saw the introduction of the microgroove 33-1/3 rpm long-play vinyl record (LP) by Columbia Records, Scotch’s type 111 and type 112 acetate-base tapes, and Magnecord’s PT-6, the first tape recorder in a portable case. This year’s 135th Audio Engineering Society Convention (Thursday, October 17, through Sunday, October 20, 2013, at the Javits Center in New York City) will celebrate that history and witness more history in the making.

The sheer number of events and exhibitors at the 135th AES Convention can be daunting, but the free “AES Mobile Convention – AES New York 2013” app is here to help.

Available for iOS devices iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, as well as Android devices, the app provides the following tools to enhance your event experience:

-The Dashboard keeps you organized with up-to-the-minute Exhibitor, Speaker, and Event information

-My Schedule organizes your schedule with one click

-Alerts allow you to receive important real-time communications from the AES

-Keep up with industry news on LinkedIn and Facebook groups

-Built-in Twitter feed to follow and join in on the show chatter

-Rate the sessions you attend and comment on them, too

-Interactively locate Companies you want to visit on the Floor Plan Map

-Connect with your colleagues using the Friends feature

To download it for free today, please visit www.aes.org/mobile.