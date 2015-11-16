Christie Acquires Allure Global Solutions

Christie acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. including all of its products and services. The firm, headquartered in Atlanta, will now operate as “Allure, a Christie Company.”

Allure provides digital signage, point-of-sale and consumer engagement solutions, in the form of products and services, to entertainment and retail markets including theaters, restaurants, stadiums, arenas, convention centers, theme parks and cultural attractions.

“Christie and Allure have shared customers, most notably in the cinema market, and in the course of working together over the past decade, respect for and appreciation of each other’s ‘customer first’ attitude and practices has grown,” said Craig Sholder, EVP Business Development and Strategic Planning for Christie.

“Given the opportunities to provide a more comprehensive, digital out-of-home solution to varied markets, the next step was self-evident. We are pleased to combine the consumer engagement, analytics, and integration solutions from Allure with Christie’s own array of products and services – most notably the offerings of the Christie Experiential Networks,” Sholder said.

“The synergies and opportunities this union provides are broad and deep, for both our current clients and our two companies,” said Craig Chapin, CEO of Allure. “As we continue to grow our core verticals and expand our presence into others, our mutual offerings will provide exciting new engagement and technology solutions not only for cinema, but also for theme parks, cultural attractions, stadiums, restaurants, and many other clients.”

“I’m also excited to have the customer-support resources of Christie’s Global Professional Services team to draw on. While Allure’s 24/7/365 help desk is a top-notch group, having access to Christie’s Network Operations Center has the potential for improving our proactive services to our customers by an order of magnitude,” Chapin said .

The acquisition of Allure will aim to increase employment, deal with increased demand for its products and services from direct end-users and integrators, distributors and other business partners of Christie.

Some of the benefits to Allure clients include:

• Access to additional digital media products and solutions from Christie

• Increased capabilities, infrastructure, market presence and experience across the global expanse in which Christie operates

• Expanded strategic and tactical knowledge base and resources

• In-sourced, experienced site deployment, and ongoing field support resources

• Greater supply-chain capabilities, services and support

Benefits to Christie clients include: