Chief Offers Training for Digital Signage

Chief's new training course for their certified partners focuses on digital signage solutions in commercial spaces. The course is designed to help maximize the impact of content through Chief digital signage solutions, including the new ConnexSys Video Wall Mounting System. It also provides free industry credits (1 for InfoComm CTS RU, 1.5 for CEDIA CEUs, and 1 for DSEG credit) for both the product and install tracks.

"This course is a great way for installers and dealers to increase their knowledge of digital signage solutions while earning free industry credits," said Mike Moon, training and installation manager. "Digital signage is seeing strong growth in the AV industry with predictions to reach $17 billion by 2017 according to global information company IHS. Now is the time to focus on learning more about this vertical."

More than 4,800 users have taken advantage of Chief's Certification Program to differentiate their business through free online training. The program is now worth up to 13.5 CTS RUs, 9.5 CEDUA CEUs, and 3 DSEG Credits. Users also earn great rewards (which vary by region) throughout their training as they reach certain Chief point levels.