Chief Launches Fusion Menu Board Wall Mounts

Chief has launched the Fusion Menu Board Wall Mount, which joins a line of ceiling mounted solutions to execute digital menu board applications.

"The menu board wall mounts leverage many of the same features installers loved about the ceiling mounted versions," said Kathryn Gaskell, product manager at Chief. "We've also worked closely with customers to add problem solving features they needed in a wall mount."



The new mounts offer display positioning and flexible adjustments. The single horizontal extrusion with depth adjustment aligns displays quickly, even on irregular mounting surfaces. The mount also allows for easy access behind the displays for servicing and storing media players. Each menu board mount uses two or three wall plates to minimize drilling time, especially on difficult substrates.