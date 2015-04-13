Chief Adds to TAA-Compliant Product Line

Chiefhas added new solutions to its TAA-compliant product line, making it easier for customers to find the right mount for their government project.

"We're really excited to share that we now have a deep roster of nearly 900 TAA-compliant solutions," said David Albright, product manager. "And we keep adding new solutions to this list, like Fusion ceiling mounts and Kontour monitor mounts. We also offer marketing materials and tools to help make specifying these products easier."

Customers can download a flyer of Chief’s most popular TAA-compliant products or a full TAA product list. Type TAA in the search box on www.chiefmfg.com to get a list of filterable AV solutions.

TAA refers to the Trade Agreement Act, which requires that the U.S. government to use products made in the U.S. or in free-trade friendly countries. All Chief's mounts are designed by a seasoned product development team and validated through rigorous testing by the design assurance team at their Eden Prairie, Minnesota, headquarters. TAA-compliant products are assembled in Chief's manufacturing facility in Savage, Minnesota, with the utmost attention to detail by more than 100 skilled technicians.