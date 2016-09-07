Chicago Next In Stampede’s 2016 Big Book of AV Tour

Following the success of its event in Calgary, British Columbia, Stampede will return to the United States on September 8th for the next stop in Chicago, IL. The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chicago Marriott Suites O’Hare.

“The Chicago stop will showcase all of the amazing new technologies and product categories that are now available to ProAV dealers,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede President and COO. “Dozens of leading manufacturers will be on hand exhibiting their new product offerings in literally every major category that matters to today’s ProAV dealer. Additionally, our series of informational presentations will demonstrate how to build maximum sales from new and established product categories alike.”

A complimentary breakfast will be served to guests beginning at 10 a.m. while top ProAV manufacturers display their newest products and technologies during the Tech Showcase Exhibit. Immediately following, presentations will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and will cover a number of topics including, “NEC’s New Portfolio of SSL Projectors” by Rich McPherson, sr. product manager of projectors with NEC; “Overview of the Drone/USA Industry and Business Potential” and “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for A New Age of Opportunities” by Rob Luther of Drone Video Systems; “Cima by Stewart Filmscreen” by Susan Wilhite, commercial sales rep, Stewart Filmscreen; “Enterprise Video Asset Management for Public Safety and Law Enforcement” by John Riehl, executive vice president, VideoBank; and “Premier Mounts, Menu Boards Made Simple” by Larry Drum, sr. account manager, Distribution Premier Mounts.

Showcasing the latest advancements in the ProAV market, Stampede’s Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series provides attendees with technology updates, exclusive insights, and keynote sessions from leading names in the digital signage, audio, projection, and signal distribution industries, while also offering training forums for total business needs. Current participating tour exhibitors include: AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Casio, Chief, Christie, DJI, Display Ten, Epson, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, JELCO, Just Lamps, Ken-A-Vision, LG, Luidia, Lumens, Luxel, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless AV, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, Revolabs, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Stewart Filmscreen, TAP it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, WePresent WiPG, WilsonPro, and xFOLD.

Every attendee of the 2016 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede Credit, $50 American Express Gift Card, and be entered into a drawing for the chance to win one of two DJI drones.