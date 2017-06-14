Center Stage Preview: Thursday, June 15

10 a.m.: Industry data interpreter and trend analyzer Ira Weinstein, Senior Analyst and Partner with Wainhouse Research, will get to the heart of enterprise outcomes in a session named: “What Works at Work: Which metrics should we be looking at for the best possible outcomes?”

11:30 a.m.: Incisive and observant Associate Principal Rob Badenoch of TAD Associates goes on stage with end-user clients to reveal the stunning drama of “What Still Doesn’t Work at Work — Where enterprise users are still relying on AV substitutions instead of the real thing.”

1 p.m.: Britelite Immersive is doing many of the projects that cause AV integrators and live event producers to wonder, “Who did that?” But they’re not just about whiz-bang technology use cases, they’re all about storytelling. Find out how to get past the gear and into atmosphere when the trio of Britelite Immersive founders, John Flores, Justin Gelinas, and Jeremy Rosenblum, encourage you to “Look Beyond the Bright, Shiny Box—Getting past the technology to focus on storytelling in immersive experiences.”

1:30 p.m.: Motorsport fans (myself most fervently among them) will flock to “The Race to Engage: How Daytona’s upgrade is driving returns for fans and brand partners,” a dialogue between Rodney Ward, Senior Director of Venue Technology with International Speedway Corporation and Brian McClimans, VP Global Business Development for Peerless-AV.

3 p.m.: This topic is so grand, it actually defies the truism we hear too often on AV projects. It turns out, “We ARE Saving Lives Here—How the future of healthcare depends on AV technology.” And we are very fortunate to have as our presenter the Harvard- and Dartmouth-educated Dr. Thomas Osborne, Director of Medical Informatics at Virtual Radiologic and Director of Research at MEDNAX. Dr. Osborne is quite compellingly and entertainingly engaged by what AV integrators can bring to medicine, and he’ll present a dynamic show-stopper of a session with glimpses at telehealth, VR/AR, assistive robotics, smart homes, IoT, sensors, wearables, and the challenges and opportunities these technologies present.

3:30 p.m.: When Kipp Bradford from the MIT Media Lab does his session, “It’s Not Just Noise: How Electronic Music and Virtual Reality Will Change the Future of Computer Programming,” he’ll provide a glimpse of how programming language and tools are evolving with input from creative users.