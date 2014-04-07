Ensemble Designs Adds BrightEye Compact Router for HDCP Content

The What: Ensemble Designs is introducing a new addition to the BrightEye compact router family for use with HDCP encrypted HDMI content. The new BrightEye NXT 410-H Clean HDMI + HDCP Router supports clean and quiet switching of HDCP encrypted content to the HDMI output along side SDI and non-encrypted HDMI sources.



The When: The new HDMI + HDCP video routing switcher will be introduced at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas, April 7 to April 10, 2014 at Ensemble Designs booth N2524.

The Why: “This is the first, compact router to provide dissolves, or mix transitions, between HDMI sources, for both HDCP and non-HDCP content,” said David Wood, president and chief design engineer at Ensemble Designs. “Couple that with built-in frame syncs and a web browser interface for set-up and control from anywhere, and you have a powerful combination of features to make dealing with HDMI and SDI sources virtually seamless.”

“The ability to use HDMI sources and SDI sources along side one another is just perfect for live applications like remote trucks and news vehicles,” said Mondae Hott, director of sales at Ensemble Designs. “Now devices like set top boxes and Blu-Ray players can be switched and mixed with SDI devices and HDMI cameras to the HDMI output seamlessly and instantaneously.”

“These fantastic little routers keep getting better and better,” said John Pichitino, technology evangelist for Ensemble Designs. “Mix transitions, direct cuts, completely clean switching now even with HDCP encrypted devices and a tool kit of features such as test pattern generators so you’re not burning inputs for bars and black make this a perfect routing solution for a verity of installations. It even allows for different transition types to different destinations simultaneously. Try to find that in any other device.”

The What Else: The BrightEye NXT 410-H Clean HDMI + HDCP Router allows users to dissolve or cut between HDMI sources such as cameras or disk players, traditional SDI sources and HDCP encrypted devices to an HDMI display or projector. The built in frame syncs ensure an instantaneous, clean switch or dissolve between every source without flashing or unexpected black displays even with completely asynchronous sources. Non-HDCP encrypted HDMI and SDI sources can be routed to SDI destinations independently and simultaneously. HDCP encrypted sources cannot be routed to SDI destinations.