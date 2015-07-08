CEDIA Expo 2015 Registration Open



Registration is open for CEDIA Expo 2015, hosted October 15-17 in Dallas, Texas. The expo showcases goods for residential technology businesses.

The expo aims to provide technology solutions to industry-specific training to network connections to attendees, including two-way conversations with the people behind everyday products.

Registration is now open at expo.cedia.net/register. Early-bird savings are available until August 21.

CEDIA training courses at the expo will teach subjects from emerging trends to business growth.

Here is an overview of the CEDIA Training schedule

Hotel rooms at CEDIA Expo can be booked through CEDIA Expo Housing powered by Meeting Services Unlimited. CEDIA members receive priority access now through July 13; non-member housing opens July 14.