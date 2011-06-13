Bretford and Powermat Form Partnership

Chicago, IL--Bretford Manufacturing Inc., a manufacturer of furniture for both classroom and work environments, has been selected as the preferred Powermat partner for the K-12 and higher education markets. The Powermat wireless charging products will be available later this summer with Bretford’s EDU 2.0 line, which is the first comprehensive powered and modular technology furniture system designed for the social aspects of learning in education.

Bretford is debuting the Powermat products with the new EDU 2.0 line in its NeoCon showroom (Booth 355), June 13-15 in Chicago; at InfoComm (Booth 2259), June 13-17, in Orlando, Fla.; and at ISTE (Booth 2725), June 27-29, in Philadelphia, PA.

The Powermat wireless charging products are being built into a wide variety of Bretford products, starting with the EDU 2.0 line and eventually into any Bretford furniture model that has a horizontal surface, according to Mikel Briggs, president of Bretford Manufacturing Inc. “Incorporating Powermat products into our EDU 2.0 line allows Bretford to fully support the use of technology in learning environments. Not only is it convenient and universal for students and educators, but it truly allows them to have technology at their fingertips so the focus is on learning and collaborating instead of worrying about the electronic components.”

“Bretford has an established name and dedicated expertise in learning, which is why we chose Bretford as our preferred partner for the education market,” said Powermat CEO Ran Poliakine. “Bretford has both the knowledge and the commitment to develop products that support the use of technology in education. These attributes are in line with Powermat’s vision to eradicate wires and power supplies, thereby increasing mobility and enabling teachers and students to enjoy a true sense of freedom with respect to charging and power. The education environment, where students and teachers are using modern technology to communicate, is the perfect place for the Powermat products to be used with Bretford furniture.”