CDS Introduce HD Display Monitors

The What: Crystal Display Systems recently introduced its commercial and professional monitors to the display monitor market.

The What Else:

The commercial grade ProCom range is available in sizes from 32-inch to 84-inch. The displays use the latest LED backlighting technology, which offer simproved brightness and contrast, as well as improving their lifespans and reducing their power consumption.

The displays are fitted with industrial grade panel and components as well as an integrated media player with a USB plug-and-play function. The monitors utilize the latest LED backlighting technology resulting in improved brightness and contrast. These impressive products are completed with built-in audio, an ecofriendly power timer as well as smart temperature control systems.

The Bottom Line: The ProCom range is has been implemented in a wide variety of applications including restaurants, shops, exhibitions, schools, and security applications. All units are soak tested before becoming ready to ship worldwide.