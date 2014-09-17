CAYIN's Digital Signage at InfocommMEA

From October 13 to 16, CAYIN will take part at Infocomm MEA in Dubai World Trade Centre. CAYIN will take this opportunity to showcase SMP-NEO series digital signage players and present digital signage for advertising and marketing, messaging, training, and interactive entertaining.

CAYIN's SMP-NEO series digital signage players

SMP-NEO has a whole new user interface. Integrating the Cloud service, web-based Skin Editor, and intelligent scheduling, SMP-NEO allows users to easily design and manage their own digital content. SMP-NEO also supports a variety of multimedia formats and can playback 1080p full HD video, Flash animation, HTML5 web page, etc. Moreover, the integrations with popular web services such as, Twitter, weather, news, streaming videos, can help users create dynamic multimedia communications to meet the needs of all occasions and applications.

With SMP-NEO, CAYIN can meet the four trends of digital signage, includes user-friendly content development, interactive solutions, instant communications, and analytic-driven digital signage. During the show, visitors will be able to experience the state-of-the-art multimedia integrated solutions and lead the next wave of media opportunities.

CAYIN’s digital signage system has been widely used in diversified industries. CAYIN has also successfully helped many corporations and organizations with its digital signage solutions in the Middle East, e.g. SABIC Academy and SWCC in Saudi Arabia, UAEU (United Arab Emirates University) and SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services) in UAE, EPA (Environment Public Authority) and KWI International Airport in Kuwait, etc.

Ravel Chi, Vice President of CAYIN Technology, said, “We look forward to finding long-term partners in the ME and other regions in Asia, Europe, and Africa to lead the new trend of digital technology with us.”