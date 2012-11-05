MMD Introduces Philips Edge-lit LED Line with Flypaper Express

MMD, the exclusive licensee for Philips Commercial Signage and Philips Monitors Worldwide, has announced the debut of the Philips Q Series with the 32-inch BDL3210Q, 42-inch BDL4210Q and 46-inch BDL4610Q. The Philips Q Series is a new family of Edge-lit LED commercial displays built for SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) looking for an affordable and energy efficient digital signage solution.



“We are excited about our newest family of displays targeted at the SMBs market,” said Craig Rathbun, managing director for MMD North America, exclusive licensee for Philips Commercial Signage Worldwide. “Not all digital signage applications require 24/7 performance, and for this segment, we’ve created the Philips Q Series. The Philips Q Series is great for simple deployments where advance network connectivity and elaborate content changes may be overkill. Basically set up the display, plug in content and your digital billboard is up and running within minutes.”

Designed for basic digital signage applications, the Philips Q Series features USB Media Playback for content playback without the need for special media players, computers, or network connectivity. Users can simply load their digital signage content onto a USB Drive and plug into the Philips Q Series for instant playback. To take advantage of this feature, every Philips Q Series display comes equipped with a 30-day free trial of Flypaper Express, a content creation software which allows anyone to develop high quality digital signage content within PowerPoint. This content creation software comes equipped with 10 themed templates to easily kick-start digital signage projects in hospitality, healthcare, education and retail.

“Flypaper Express provides a powerful yet familiar platform in PowerPoint for anyone to create high-impact digital signage content,” said Don Pierson, founder and president of Flypaper. “With professional-quality templates included, it’s easy for anyone to quickly create compelling and eye-catching content for any audience using Flypaper Express.”

The new Philips Q Series meets Energy Star and RoHS requirements for an eco-friendly display. With the Edge-lit LED lighting technology, the Philips Q Series consumes an average of 40 percent less power than CCFL lighting technology, reducing the operating cost over the lifetime of the display. Furthermore, the Edge-lit LED lighting technology is free of mercury content, one of the most poisonous natural substances that affect humans and animals worldwide. Every Philips commercial display is made of highly recyclable materials and is lead free for greater sustainability throughout its life cycle from manufacturing to disposal.

The Philips Q Series includes a 3-Year Advance Exchange Warranty. The commercial-grade warranty program protects the life of the display in case of a malfunction with free service on parts, labor, and transportation and provides customer service throughout the warranty program. The panel life of the Philips Q Series is rated up to 50,000 hours (MTBF) for demanding digital signage applications.

The Philips Q Series includes a host of connectivity options to easily connect media players with two HDMI inputs, VGA IN, AV IN, and Component IN. In addition, the display line features RS-232 to remotely manage and control the display via network.

Availability