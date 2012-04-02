Caltron Adds Zoning, Streaming to Digital Signage Players

Caltron has adopted a live TV streaming option into their Digital Signage Players, so that users can have added options for advertising and uses for networkable players. When having video content is not enough and there is also a need to stream live TV content, such as the news or a particular time sensitive update, the MP-02V allows for this to happen.

The MP-02V, network MPEG player with zoning, live TV Streaming and Content Management Software is the newest addition to Caltron’s growing Digital Signage Players line. Like Caltron’s MP-02A and MP-02Z, the MP-02V is capable of 24/7 playback and is built with industrial grade components. The MP-02V is compatible with both CAT and iCAT for content management. The MP-02V provides a cost effective option for projects and applications that require a digital signage player that is easy to use with many options available.

The MP-02V has the option of being a basic standalone player and is capable of looping images and videos continuously or it can be updated remotely through an intranet setting via CAT or through an Internet setting via iCAT. The zoning on the MP-02V allows for users to display live TV streaming content as well as displays video or picture ads simultaneously.

The MP-02V is as simple to use as Caltron’s current MP-02A and MP-02Z. With any player, Caltron’s staff will provide full technical support ensuring that all players work well and that customers are fully satisfied with the players and software.