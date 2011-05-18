Simply Reliable Releases Design Machine

Simply Reliable is releasing its Design Machine software at InfoComm.

Design Machine automatically creates block symbol schematic drawings and cable schedules in minutes rather than hours or days, according to the company.

Design Machine for Crestron is being highlighted at Infocomm 2011. Design Machine for Crestron takes over once you have added all the devices into a Simple Windows program and saved the smw file. Design Machine then reads the file in minutes, automatically creating a block schematic diagram for how the installers in the field should connect the system. Additionally, it creates a cable schedule with wire numbers and four print out choices, with the option to sort by wire number or by room.

Four versions are available; Design Machine for AMX, Design Machine for Control4, Design Machine for Crestron, and Design machine Connection Center. Each version is priced at $399 per year as a show special. A 2 Product Bundle can be purchased for $749 per year or The Big Bundle (all versions) for $999 per year.

Integrators, Educators, Security Professionals can download a free trial from Simply Reliable Software’s website visit us at simplyreliable.com.