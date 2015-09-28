Carmanah Signs Experience at Global Gaming Expo

Carmanah Signs Inc. is providing an extensive lineup of digital signage experiences at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas this week.



Carmanah’s largest attraction is the Multi-Sensory Video Wall Experience, which uses responsive design architecture to capture a player’s attention. From there the player can passively or actively interact with the display to explore the casino’s latest news and offerings in an immersive environment.

Carmanah will also be displaying Digital Menu Boards, which generate higher impact and deeper engagement when displaying menu information. Carmanah’s menu boards use ActiVia software to serve up a selection of digital content to influence players as they make purchase decisions.

Carmanah’s Sports Betting Kiosk uses ActiVia for Media software to network displays and tablets that visually engage players and help them place their bets quickly and efficiently, all while watching the current match.

Carmanah’s Advanced Digital PlayStation uses a large screen together with a touch tablet to educate and simplify players’ experiences while purchasing lottery tickets. The screen shows game information, how-to-play content, as well as advertising local winners and cross-selling other lottery and retail products. The touch tablet combines high-resolution images with an interface that helps a player quickly play their chosen lottery game.

In addition to digital experiences, Carmanah is also displaying their two best selling products for the casino industry, the Vegas LCD Table Limit Sign, with optional LED-illuminated faceplate, as well as the “Petite” LED-lit digital Table Limit sign.