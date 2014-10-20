Canon REALiS WUX60000 Installation LCOS Projector

The What: Canon U.S.A. has introduced the high brightness REALiS WUX6000 Installation LCOS projector, designed for professionals seeking a balance of outstanding picture quality and performance and excellent price for medium-to-large display environments.

The What Else: Featuring LCOS Technology with Canon’s AISYS-enhancement (aspectual illumination system), the Canon REALiS WUX6000 installation projector is built to deliver native WUXGA high resolution still-and-motion images with detail, accurate color, and high contrast (up to 2000:1). This new projector offers multiple image-mode settings and adjustments, a choice of optional genuine Canon projection lenses to match a variety of screen sizes and installation environments, motorized lens shift for easy positioning, and projection from multiple angles. The new projector also features extensive connectivity (including HDMI, DVI-I, and RJ-45), leading network interfaces, burn-in resistance for long periods of continuous projection, and low-power consumption.

The Bottom Line: Advanced installation features include four-point keystone correction to independently adjust each corner of the image, and up-to-27 test patterns to facilitate calibration and adjustment during installation. Screen adjustment options include: a screen color setting to adjust the color balance according to the color of the projection surface, digital image shift to move the image horizontally and vertically, and support for 16:10, 16:9, and 4:3 aspect ratios. The design of the new Canon REALiS WUX6000 Installation LCOS projector allows for 360-degree installation for projection at any angle, which can be an ideal and handy feature for tradeshows, theatrical events, museum, and amusement applications.