Canadian Embassy in London Selects Tripleplay

Tripleplay’s server based digital signage and IPTV solution has been selected by the Canadian government as the solution for its brand new embassy building Canada House in Trafalgar Square, London.

The Canadian Embassy in London.



In total the solution incorporates fifty-four screens of digital signage with integrated IPTV capabilities and will be primarily used for internal communications and sharing information with staff and guests of the embassy.

The solution will be implemented by Tripleplay Authorised Partner, Reflex AV, within the multi-million pound development which is currently undergoing major renovation work, and is yet another example of how Tripleplay’s server and STB based solution is ideal for head office and internal deployments.

Tripleplay head of sales, Matt Cooper commented, “Our solution has all of the features needed to create an impacting and effective internal communications message. Aligned with our digital signage cost model, which is generally around 40% lower than our major competition, the fact that our solutions come complete with IPTV capabilities is a major advantage to organizations looking to roll out an internal system.

“Reflex is a great partner to work with on this project with its expertise in the implementation and support of our technology sure to prove invaluable in ensuring the system is up and running when the Canadian Embassy needed. We are delighted that our digital signage and IPTV solution has been selected and look forward to a fruitful future relationship.”

TripleSign Digital Signage and TripleTV IPTV Distribution are software and server based solutions, providing business grade digital information and television services via an internal IP network.