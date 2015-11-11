Topics

Cambridge Sound Management to Host Webinars on Qt Conference Room System

Cambridge Sound Management is inviting interested parties to join them for the "Introduction to the Qt Conference Room System" webinar on November 13, 17, and 20 at 1 p.m. EST.

  • The Qt Conference Room Edition from Cambridge Sound Management is a solution to protect the speech privacy of confidential or sensitive conversations taking place in office conference rooms or executive board rooms.


