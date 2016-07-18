Cambridge Sound Management Introduces Qt Active Emitter

The Qt Active Emitter from Cambridge Sound

The What: Cambridge Sound Management has introduced a new direct-field sound masking solution that combines high-performance sound masking with enhanced paging and music capabilities.

The What Else: The new Qt Active Emitter brings power to the barely visible emitter, allowing for louder paging and music playback through the sound masking system.

The Qt Active Emitter also introduces a wider sound masking frequency range and enables audio consultants to customize to their specifications. The Qt Active Emitter works with the current lineup of Qt 300 and Qt 600 control modules, and new firmware allows for precise control as well as web-based management from any device.

The new Qt Active Emitter will be available to order in late Q3 2016.

“We believe a combined active sound masking, paging, and music system delivers on our promise of excellent performance, superior quality, and ease of installation, will resonate well with our customers and integration partners,“ said Christopher Calisi, CEO of Cambridge Sound Management. “Our direct-field technology puts us in a great position to help companies combine audio solutions, and ultimately save money.”

The Bottom Line: Downward facing from the ceiling, the Qt Active Emitter is designed to deliver uniform and consistent sound masking performance. Paging and music reproduction is clear and highly intelligible due to the direct distribution of sound into the office space.