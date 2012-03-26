NEC Next-Gen Video Wall Announced

NEC Display Solutions of America has announced its next-generation ultra-narrow display, the X463UN, to its X Series of displays. This professional-grade large-screen model is designed for the 24/7 operation required in a variety of digital signage, corporate and broadcast video wall applications.

The X463UN is a direct LED-backlit LCD display, which allows for improved brightness uniformity, reduced power consumption and mercury-free components. The X463UN has a 5.7mm distance between active screen areas of two neighboring displays. The model supports Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the first industry-wide standardization in option slots to simplify digital signage. The OPS option slot allows for easier installation, use and maintenance of digital signage.

“Video walls are making bold statements for the organizations deploying them, and these large-scale canvases are growing in numbers and complexity,” said Keith Yanke, Director of Product Marketing for Large Screen Displays and Projectors at NEC Display Solutions. “The NEC X463UN display brings reduced power consumption and improved edge-to-edge brightness through direct LED backlighting, while also providing a decreased active-area-to-active-area gap and multiple digital loop-through connections.”

The X463UN includes the following features:

• Direct LED backlighting source, which allows even distribution of light across the panel, resulting in improved uniformity from bezel-to-bezel

• Professional-grade LCD panel with advanced thermal protection and sealed panel design

• Full 1080p high-definition resolution

• Brightness of 500 cd/m? (typical)

• Contrast ratio of 3500:1 (typical)

• Power consumption of 120W (typical)

• Full digital connectivity with DisplayPort In/Out, DVI-D In/Out and HDMI

• Network Control and Communication through RS232C or LAN

• TileMatrix™ technology for video walls up to 100 displays

• Built-in expansion slot, which allows for seamless integration of NEC-branded or Intel OPS-certified cards

• Optional color calibration solution

• Carbon footprint meter, which calculates and tracks carbon savings

• ENERGY STAR® 5.1, which meets strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy

The X463UN will be available in March 2012 at an estimated street price of $5,149. The display ships with a 3-year parts and labor warranty, including the backlight.

For more information: www.necdisplay.com