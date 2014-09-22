Cambridge Sound Innovates Sound Masking Automation

The What: Cambridge Sound Management has released a new sound masking solution called Qt Room Control (QtRC). The new product allows users of QtPro Sound Masking solutions to turn sound masking up or down in individual rooms without affecting other spaces where sound masking is offered.

The What Else: The QtRC is easy to install during new construction or retrofits, and fits in most standard electrical boxes, including open back, low voltage brackets.

“Our customers notified us about occasional situations where it would be useful for Sound Masking to be controlled on a ‘micro-zone’ level,” said Mitch Nollman, vice president of sales at Cambridge Sound Management. “Along with QtPro, the QtRC gives our users yet another tool to gain greater control over office noise distractions.”

"We see a lot of applications for the QtRC, particularly in the healthcare space where having increased control of Sound Masking can increase patient comfort and help caregivers keep conversations more private,” said Dean Hinton, president of Pro Tech Marketing, Cambridge Sound Management’s rep firm in the Mountain West. ”We’re excited about selling this new product.”

With an elegant, simple design and customizable faceplates, the QtRC easily blends into existing office décor. The product’s Decora® faceplate, centerplate, and knob are available in both white and ivory variations. One QtRC can control up to eight QtPro emitters, allowing it to adjust Sound Masking in rooms up to 800 square feet in area.

The Bottom Line: With six possible volume settings, the QtRC allows for hands-on, immediate volume control of Sound Masking on a microzone level. Users in a private office desiring a reduction of outside distractions can turn their room’s Sound Masking up, while users in full conference rooms with a large distance between a talker and a listener can turn the Sound Masking down to ensure the talker is heard clearly.