MacArthur Center Mall Equipped with QSC

MacArthur Center mall, the modern upscale 1.1 million-square-foot shopping center in the downtown Hampton Roads area of Norfolk, recently completed an audio system upgrade which included QSC’s Q-Sys Integrated System Platform as well as CX Series Amplifiers.

Sound and communications systems specialist Independence Communications Inc., a Muzak affiliate, handled the upgrade at the MacArthur Center. The QSC equipment replaced the head end of the mall’s original music playback and paging system, providing a DSP solution and reducing the rack space required.

“The performance of the new audio equipment was certainly a big attraction, but there was an even bigger factor behind our selection of QSC for this project,” said William Ammerman III, director of engineering for Independence Communications. “We get amazing customer support from the folks at QSC. We can call them anytime for anything. I’m extremely happy with the company.”