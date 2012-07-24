Small Tree Introduces Expanded GraniteSTOR Titanium

Small Tree has revealed its expanded GraniteSTOR TITANIUM line-up.

TITANIUM is a high performance, capacity dense, dedicated video editing shared storage appliance with advanced file sharing capabilities enabling simple, real-time collaboration.

An “all-in-one” system, TITANIUM offers extreme flexibility, supporting a wide range of performance and capacity requirements.

TITANIUM16, a 3U rack-mount solution introduced in January 2012, has been enhanced and expansion options added. TITANIUM16 is configurable up to 32 GbE or 20 10GbE ports and storage capacity from 32TB to 240TB, while delivering up to 72 streams of ProRes 422. This represents a 5x increase in capacity and 2x performance increase compared to the initial release of the TITANIUM16.

TITANIUM8 is the newest in Small Tree’s expanding GraniteSTOR line of high performance, affordable Ethernet-based shared storage systems. TITANIUM8 is a 2U rack-mount solution configurable up to 10 GbE or 8 10GbE ports and storage capacity from 8TB to 72TB, while delivering up to 35 streams of ProRes 422.

TITANIUM supports popular editing software such as Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer, Adobe Creative Suite, while enabling Windows, Linux, Macintosh and Unix clients to share media files. The Small Tree shared storage solution supports multiple file Protocols, including AFP, Samba, NFS and iSCSI. Final Cut X sharing, utilizing Final Cut X’s SAN location feature for events and projects, is possible on TITANIUM using iSCSI and Apple Xsan (now included in OS X at no additional charge) or Tiger Technology’s MetaSAN.

TITANIUM is built on a customized open source operating system that was designed to be easy-to-use, feature rich and reliable, while providing robust performance. Storage can be made available to users within minutes of initial start up and the powerful and a Web-based GUI makes management of the system straightforward and simple. TITANIUM supports file and volume replication as well as tape backup. By using a Web-based browser, TITANIUM can be managed from anywhere with an Internet connection.

Storage, file server and networking are all contained in the TITANIUM chassis, which means users can connect an editing workstation directly to the system with no other networking equipment required. If additional editing workstations are required, a Small Tree switch is easily integrated with the new system.

“In today’s fast moving and ever changing post-production environment, it is absolutely critical that shared storage provides the best balance of capacity, performance, ease of use and cost to minimize expenditures,” said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. “TITANIUM is ideal for church- and university-based post-production facilities looking to maximize their workflow without crippling their bottom line.”