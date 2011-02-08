New Products: February 2011

Extron FOXBOX HDMI

Extron introduces FOXBOX HDMI, a fiber optic transmitter and receiver set for long haul transmission of HDCP-compliant HDMI video, audio, and RS-232 control signals over a single fiber. Engineered for high-resolution image performance, it uses the Extron all-digital, zero compression technology to deliver pixel-forpixel transmission of HDMI computer-video images up to WU XGA 1920x1200 resolution, including HDTV 1080p/60. The FOXBOX HDMI also includes intelligent features such as key minder, EDID minder, auto input memory, RS-232 control from multiple locations, internal test patterns, and real-time system monitoring.

Hosa Pro Microphone Cables

Hosa’s new Pro Microphone Cables feature 20 AWG oxygen-free copper conductors for enhanced signal clarity, conductive PVC to absorb handling noise, an OFC braided shield for effective EMI and RFI rejection, and a 6.8 mm outside diameter jacket for durability on-stage. Hosa Pro microphone cables feature REAN connectors by Neutrik AG. It features silver-plated contacts for signal transfer, zinc die-cast housing for rugged reliability, and a quadrangle design for ergonomic handling.

Harman HiQnet System Architect v2.3

Harman Professional Systems Development and Integration Group has introduced HiQnet System Architect Version 2.3. SDIG significantly improves the performance, functionality and user interface of System Architect. HiQnet System Architect version 2.3 includes an improved custom panel designer and as a result, makes it easier for integration professionals to create customized control interfaces that reflect system functionality and usage requirements in system setup and operation. Improvements to the underlying design engine makes System Architect version 2.3 faster.

Kramer RC-63DL

Kramer Electronics’ RC-63DL 6-button audio/video and room controller was originally designed only for use as part of Kramers SummitView system, used to control audio components, video components, and other room facilities such as lights and screens. The RC-63DL room controller is now being offered as an advanced, standalone, wallmounted room controller that integrates audio, video, and room control into a centralized system. The RC-63DL features six configurable buttons with macro capability that can be configured to carry out multiple commands with a single press of a button. Each button offers multiple layers of functions for alternate behavior, toggle functionality, and much more.

Chief Raxxess Series

Chief has introduced its E1 and S1 Series racks configurations. The E1 Raxxess Series Rack is an enclosed rack with solid steel construction, laser cut knockouts, and integrated cable tie points with an included rear rack rail. The S1 Raxxess Series is a knockdown rack with solid steel construction. A full line of accessories, are also additions to this new line of racks.

Lectrosonics Mute Switch

Lectrosonics’ Mute switch is a belt-mount unit that provides popfree audio muting. The Mute switch is an active device that is powered by any five-pin Lectrosonics transmitter, including the new Servo Input transmitters such as the SM Series, LMa, and UM400a. It works with most two- and three-wire lavalier microphones. The new Lectrosonics Mute uses an optically coupled switch to silence the audio signal without any clicks and pops, even when located in a strong RF field.

Crown VRACK

Crown’s VRACK is an amplifier management rack system solution. The VRACK features three built-in Crown I-Tech 12000HD amplifiers, immediately providing a plug-and-play solution that eliminates the need to build amplifier racks. Designed to work in conjunction with JBL VerTec, VRX, and AE series loudspeakers, the systems modular design is highly scalable and is designed to meet the needs of both small and large sound systems. VRACK features a flexible input panel with AES, analog, and network inputs as well as rear rack lighting for multiple connection options.

Crestron TPMC V-Panel

Crestron’s TPMC V-Panels combine the touch screen and digital graphics engine in a slim design. A widescreen display provides an open canvas for creating magical 3D effects for control of home theaters, lighting, thermostats, AV networks, security cameras, pool/spa and any other connected automation system. Rich color graphics, 3D GUI animations, and gestures navigation create an interactive experience. While simultaneously controlling entertainment and environmental systems in the home, boardroom, commercial building, or campus, the 12-inch and 15-inch models feature a slew of built-in apps for enjoying music and movies online, viewing metadata and cover art, browsing the Web, and accessing most digital media types.

Da-Lite Pico Screen

Da-Lite Screen’s tabletop Pico Screen creates a lightweight portable projection system for business meetings, training, gaming, and many other applications. Setup consists of removing the screen from the carrying case, pulling the two halves of the case apart, and placing the screen on a table or stand. There are no latches or feet to deal with. Fully expanded, the viewing area of the screen is a 30-inch diagonal HDTV format.

Tripp Lite HDMI Over Cat-5 Solutions

Tripp Lite has introduced a full line of HDMI Extenders and Extender/ Splitters. The B126 over Cat-5 series extend HDMI signals up to 200 feet over a single Cat-5 cable while maintaining quality display and sound. This is designed for applications where the source is remotely located and signals must be transmitted over distances longer than conventional cables allow. Implementation is simple and cost-effective with Cat-5e cables, only one cable is needed to extend the HDMI signal, allowing for inexpensive installation for classrooms, businesses, and digital signage applications.

Hitachi CPX9

Hitachi’s CPX9 Portable Series LCD projector is designed for use in classrooms, conference rooms, on the road, or anywhere a lightweight projector is needed. Weighing less than five pounds and measuring just 12 x 8.7 x 3 inches, the CPX9 can project images up to 300 inches with XGA resolution, 3,200 lumens brightness and 16.7 million colors. It features a whiteboard mode that adjusts the projectors brightness when used with a whiteboard, to reduce glare and eye strain.

Vanco S-VGA Splitters

Vanco’s S-VGA Splitters extend S-VGA signals up to 984 feet from a single source to multiple displays over single Cat-5e or Cat-6 cables. 1 x 2, 1 x 4, and 1 x 8 models are available. The splitters can be used to duplicate and amplify VGA and audio signals from a single source to multiple monitors or other display devices over single Cat-5e or Cat-6 cables. The Vanco S-VGA splitters are designed for commercial demonstrations, conferences, conventions, school, and corporate training and presentations. The splitters support monitors, projectors, HDTV, and flat screen displays.

Bretford Height-Adjustable AV Carts

Bretford Manufacturing’s height-adjustable AV carts incorporate two pullout shelves, one for a projector and one for a laptop, with room on top for a document camera. The A2642DNS has an open shelf design while the CA2642DNS has a cabinet base with lockable storage for equipment safety. Its small and compact size makes it easy to move and position in multiple places throughout the classroom. Both of the new products can quickly and easily adjust to three different heights by resetting four screws.

ComNet Managed PoE Switch

ComNet’s Comworx VL CWGE2FE8MSPoE is a managed ethernet switch that provides a high port density in a compact package and provides power over ethernet to peripheral devices such as IP cameras, video encoders, and access control equipment and is designed for use in benign environments. The ComWorx VL CWGE2FE8MSPoE makes available eight 10/100TX ports and two 1000Mbps combination ports that utilize easily interchangeable ComNet small form factor pluggable devices as optical interfaces. All eight ports support the IEE 802.3af power over ethernet standard. This solution is designed to operate in environments typical for commercial security.

Sanyo PLC-HF15000L

Sanyo’s PLC-HF15000L utilizes Sanyo’s QuaDrive technology to produce color accuracy with a wide color gamut, providing Real 2K digital cinema performance that exceeds Full HD requirements at 2048 x 1080 resolution. The QuaDrive engine advances beyond conventional 3 LCD systems by adding a yellow color control device to the existing red, green and blue elements. The additional control of the amount of yellow light in the image is designed to increase color purity and accuracy, produce a wider color gamut, and enable higher brightness levels. A new long-life inorganic 2K LCD panel enables the PLC-HF15000L to achieve resolution greater than Full HD in a 17:9 aspect ratio.

RTI Virtual Panel

Remote Technologies Incorporated’s (RTI ) Virtual Panel control interface allows users, either locally or remotely, to control and monitor a system based on an RTI XP series processor from any PC running Microsoft Windows. Providing secure local or remote access to an RTI system from any Internet connection, the Virtual Panel allows for LAN control and WAN control off-site. Fully configurable using the RTI ’s Integration Designer programming software, version 8.0, the Virtual Panel control interface can be customized to accommodate many sizes of laptops or monitor displays and provides full two-way feedback from any RTI XP series control processor.

QVS HDMI Cat-5e Active Extender Kit

QVS’ HDMI Cat-5e Active Extender Kit features Bi-directional IR that transmits audio and video with HDCP up to 200 feet at 1080i and 130 feet at 1080p 60Hz. Bi-directional IR allows users to control both the source or display device remotely and provides full bandwidth support from 20KHz to 60KHz. Single end power on either transmitter or receiver module provides greater installation flexibility. It has skew adjustment for optimal signal boost and interference reduction. HDMIC5IRB provides a simple and inexpensive solution for extending HD audio and video over long distance using Cat-5e cable.

APB ProSpec Rackmount Mixers

APB’s ProSpec 1U8M mixer has been created for live performance applications; mono, stereo, or LCR mixing in installations, and portable applications requiring performance. Each of the ProSpec-1U8Ms eight mic/line input channels features a Burr-Brown microphone pre-amplifier with APB-engineered support electronics. Every input channel also has internally illuminated switches for solo, 48 volt, polarity reverse, and high-pass filter functions.

Video Mount Products DVR Lockbox Wall Arm Mounts

Video Mount Products’ DVR-WA DVR lockbox wall mounting arms are designed to mount to 16-inch on center studs, has a load capacity of up to 50 pounds, and comes available in a black powder coat finish. VMPs DVR lockbox line is built upon the principle of creating peace-of-mind for those who require DVRs be installed in specific settings that may be prone to theft or vandalism.

NEC EA232WMi

NE C announces the 23-inch MultiSync EA232WMi, a 16:9 model designed for corporate, financial, healthcare, engineering, CAD, and other professional applications. Replacing the MultiSync EA231WMi, the new MultiSync EA232WMi maintains an IPS panel for color, viewing angles, and image quality. Additionally, it adds LE D-backlit technology, which provides more energy efficiency and less power consumption, heat, and carbon dioxide emissions. The display’s ambient light sensor and ECO ModeT can further help save energy and prolong product life.

Niles Audio DS Directed Soundfield Speakers

Niles Audio’s DS Directed Soundfield ceiling- mount loudspeakers blend into any environment, including restaurants and bars, offices and other commercial settings, thanks to the loudspeakers paintable, low-profile, magnetically-attached grilles while delivering high performance sound quality and installation flexibility.

Planar Systems EP-Series

Planar Systems’ EP-Series Monitors are offered in 46-inch and 55-inch sizes, and comes standard with the broad range of connectivity and control required for demanding commercial applications, such as airports and control rooms. In addition to the standard black and glossy white frames, Planar EP-Series displays are offered with EP Select customization. The metal bezel can be transformed with custom colors or logos that meet the distinct requirements for each installation. Planar EP-Series monitors are less than two-inches deep and weigh up to 50 percent less than comparable cold cathode fluorescent lamp monitors. Organizations can avoid the expense of recessing displays into walls or cabinets to meet Americans with Disabilities Act clearance requirements.

Epson PowerLite Pro G-Series

Epson has added two additional high-definition models to the PowerLite Pro G-series installation projector line, the PowerLite Pro G5450WUNL and G5750WUNL . Designed for medium to large custom installations in corporations, higher education, and houses of worship, these professional projectors include a wide range of technologies and collaboration features. The PowerLite Pro G5450WUNL and G5750WUNL are WU XGA projectors, delivering 1920 x 1200 native resolution and high-quality widescreen images. The PowerLite Pro G5450WUNL offers 4,000 lumens of color and white light output2 and the PowerLite Pro G5750WUNL offers 4,500 lumens of color and white light output.

Arlington Wire Grabber

Arlington’s Wire Grabber delivers hanging support for static loads requiring drop wire support. For dry or wet locations, Wire Grabbers hold on .080 galvanized braided wire is unaffected by oil or grease. It holds angular, and other static loads up to 100 lbs. Better than traditional wire-hanging methods, Wire Grabbers allow easy length adjustment, no kinking of wires.

Lab.gruppen PLM 20000Q

Lab.gruppen’s PLM 20000Q powered loudspeaker managements system seamlessly integrates two modules of Lake Processing with four channels of power amplification, each rated at 5,000 watts output. Because everything is housed in a 2U chassis weighing a 37 pounds, the PLM 20000Q affords power density for utility in all types of sound reinforcement applications. By combining enormous power with Lake loudspeaker processing, the PLM 20000Q is capable of driving many loudspeaker systems or arrays.

Extron HDCP-Compliant Matrix Switchers

The Extron DXP HDMI Series and DXP DVI Pro Series matrix switchers are now shipping. These HDMI 1.3 compatible matrix switchers support HDTV 1080p/60 and PC resolutions up to 1920x1200. They are HDCP compliant, enabling simultaneous distribution of protected content to one or more HDCP-compliant displays. The switchers feature technologies that help integrators ensure reliable system operation and compatibility between digital devices including key minder, HDCP visual confirmation, edid minder, and automatic input cable equalization and output reclocking.