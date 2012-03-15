Alcons Provides Sound at SXSW

Alcons Audio will be partnering with StagTech, Inc of Austin, TX to provide the sound for the IFC Crossroads house at the SXSW (South by Southwest) festival in Austin, TX.

Founded in 1987, the SXSW festival has grown to include not just music but film and interactive elements. In 2011 the event was estimated to have generated over 167 million dollars for the local economy, making it the largest grossing event of the year for the city. The music portion of the event encompasses over 2000 performances in over 90 venues over the course of a week.

This year the music portion of the event takes place March 13 thru the 18. Marking its inaugural year in the U.S., Alcons Audio is kicking off its 'Pro Ribbon Experience' tour at this year’s festival.

“Austin is a very special place when it comes to music and live music venues. As such, the SXSW festival is the perfect place for us to kick off our 'Pro Ribbon Experience' tour," said David Rahn, Alcons Audio U.S. sales manager. "We are working with StageTech, Inc of Austin, TX, to provide a system for the IFC Crossroads house at the historic downtown venue 'Vice.'"

“I’ve been waiting for these guys to open their U.S. offices for some time now, and as soon as they did I made sure to get my dealership in place," said Bill Mester, owner of StageTech and an early adopter of Alcons Audio. "The pro-ribbon based systems are by far the sweetest sounding PA boxes out there and I’m excited to have Dave and the U.S. team here in Austin for the SXSW festival.”

The system showcased at the festival will consist of the LR14 and LR14B Line array system complimented by the BQ211 21-inch true carbon fiber subwoofer package. Power and processing is handled by the Alcons ALC series amplifiers loaded with the “DDP” 24 bit digital drive processors.