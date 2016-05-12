Calibre to Show HQUltra 4K Switcher-Scalers at InfoComm

The UQUltra770 The What: Calibre will use InfoComm as the platform to show several HQUltra processing innovations in the Americas for the first time.

The What Else: Calibre is showing the latest products in the HQUltra line of 4K compatible ultra-fast scaler-switchers. As the industry’s fastest single channel scaler-switchers, according to the company, HQUltraFast promises input channel switching in typical 0.25 seconds.

For video switching and scaling, Calibre offers the HQView625 presentation switcher, which is ideal for entertainment, visitor attractions, live events and corporate installations requiring scaling of 4K video content.

On show with a live interactive demo will be Calibre’s first ever-combined video and audio 4K scaler-switchers (HQView620A, HQView625A, HQView630A, and HQView670A). These are aimed at reducing the level of equipment in installations and making installation simple.

As well as powerful image processing performance, these presentation scaler-switchers have analog and embedded audio switching, microphone inputs with mixer, balanced line-level outputs, and integral 15W+15WRMS stereo power amplifier, all within a 1U enclosure.

All models use a dedicated LED video wall image scaling engine based on Calibre’s proprietary class-leading HQUltra 4K image processing technology switching. They are able to scale with clarity and switch input channels typically in a quarter of a second.

Calibre will also show its flagship LED screen models, the LEDView730 and LEDView770. These scalers provide a wide range of input connectivity and can handle 11 inputs and provide three duplicate video outputs including 4K HDMI, DVI/HDMI, and 3G-SDI, ideal for today’s digitally connected pro AV world where LED screens are becoming commonplace. Modern digital formats and analog legacy formats are supported. LEDView770 adds inbuilt 4K HDBaseT in and out. For in-camera use, a Genlock input is provided that is compatible with bi or tri-level sync or black and burst.

Two additional cost-effective 4K HQUltraFast LED scaler-switcher models are LEDView720 with eight video inputs and two duplicate inputs for fixed installations, digital signage, and mobile LED trucks and the LEDView725 with nine video inputs and three duplicate outputs, including 4K HDBaseT in and out.

For rental-staging applications, the multi-function HQUltra730 and HQUltra770 models provide presentation scaler-switcher, LED scaler-switcher, and general-purpose scaling and scan conversion capabilities within a single unit. These can be repurposed as required through the simple to use front panel menu.

The Bottom Line: In addition to seeing the company’s newest products, visitors to the Calibre stand can play a true-to-life 1980s-themed arcade game on a giant 4K LED video walls that will be powered by LEDView scaler technology. The individual who gets the overall highest score across the show days will win his or her choice of a LEDView or HQView 4K scaler-switcher.