Bsquare and AOpen Partner for Specialized Devices

BSQUARE Corporation has entered a partnership to accelerate the capabilities of AOpen's Certified System Builders to more effectively tap into the market for specialized devices built on Windows Embedded technologies.

The System Builder Program offered directly by Bsquare to AOpen's Certified System Builders provides several ingredients to facilitate market growth, including: validated, production-ready Windows Embedded Standard 7 (WES7) operating system (OS) images, technical support, engineering services and joint sales collaboration.

This Program is designed to quickly enable AOpen Certified System Builders to target new vertical markets and to build competitively priced solutions using AOpen hardware platforms and Windows Embedded technologies.

The validated WES7 images, services and technical support available through this Program are designed for the AOpen DE5100, DE3100, DE67, MP65 and WT22RM-H Platforms. AOpen Certified System Builders who join this program can use the WES7 OS images and services from Bsquare to expand their market opportunity and to compete more effectively by reducing time, cost and risk to market.

"The market for specialized devices is growing at over 20% annually. Our partnership with AOpen is part of our overall strategy to partner with Intel and their strategic ecosystem partners. Through this Program, we offer assistance and expertise to AOpen's Certified System Builders to drive their success in the growing market for specialized devices like digital signage, kiosks, retail POS, thin clients, security and surveillance, and more," said Scott Caldwell, vice president of Sales, Third-Party Licensing for Bsquare.

"This Program will help our channel partners find new success in current and emerging vertical markets," said Angela Tang, marketing manager of AOpen America Inc.