Broadcast International Announces New Network and AIM Suite Integration at DSE

Broadcast International (BCST.OB) announced the deployment of a digital signage network by Zions Bank. The network – driven by an enhanced version of the Company’s MMS (Managed Media Service 2.5) Platform- replaces virtually 90% of the institution’s printed marketing collateral with a digital solution consisting of digital signage and posters, tablets, and music with messaging. The network also has the ability to deliver training and internal communications via live video and video-on-demand to associates.

The announcement was made public on the opening day of the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) where MMS 2.5 is being demonstrated in Broadcast International’s Booth 829. Broadcast Internation brought in several representatives from Zions Bank to DSE to explain the deployment.

“Zions wanted to enrich their customers’ experience beyond the typical passive screens located behind the teller”, said Rod Tiede, President and CEO. “Together we designed a digital marketing and merchandising network that attracts the customer the moment they enter the bank via brilliant digital posters featuring mobile interactivity. We keep the customer engaged with well-placed tablets designed to attract, and offer a personal navigation experience, and large screens focused on branding and the community. Branch Managers or other authorized personnel even have the capability to add content to the playlist by leveraging our local insertion feature. Overhead music, as well as strategic branding and marketing announcements are used to provide a privacy curtain and improve both customer and associate satisfaction.”

Marilyn Taylor, Vice President of Marketing, commented that “This network has allowed us to achieve all of our objectives including cost reductions associated with marketing collateral print and distribution, improved awareness and recall, and increased customer and employee satisfaction.”

This entire solution, consisting of software, equipment, screens, network, management, installation, analytics, and field services, is provided as a turn-key managed service with a single point of contact to facilitate ease-of-operations and reduce costs.



Broadcast International (BCST.OB) also announced the integration of Intel AIM Suite, anonymous viewer analytics (AVA) technology, into their Managed Media Services (MMS) platform. Intel® Audience Impression Metric (Intel AIM Suite) software suite provides anonymous, real time data to generate reports that furnish a clear and accurate understanding of the overall audience. The data analysis also enhances the opportunity for marketers to fine-tune messages to viewers. End-users utilize AIM Suite data to tailor their marketing and communications efforts to develop the most effective message length and deliver it on the most effective day and time.

AVA’s research delivers precise analytics in real-time, giving media buyers a well-defined barometer of ad performance throughout a campaign. It eliminates expensive field studies that rely on extrapolation and data sampling to provide a limited snapshot in time.

"Intel AIM Suite is the perfect complement to Broadcast International’s application suite”, said Kevin Lawrence, Vice President of Broadcast International's Managed Media Services. “Our Digital Signage, Digital Posters, Tablets, and Gesture Based Interaction Solutions will have an even greater impact as we can dynamically adjust content based on specific triggers. Now our customers will have real data to judge how their content is registering with their targeted audience.”

Haroon F. Mirza, Director of Business Development, Anonymous Viewer Analytics, for Intel said "Intel AIM Suite technology provides tools to measure the effectiveness of campaigns. It is a valuable resource that supports the growth of every aspect of the digital signage sector. Broadcast International manages some of the largest enterprise media networks in the industry and continues to deliver economic returns by managing real-time campaigns which increase revenue, improve retention, and lower the costs of customer acquisition.”