CAD Audio Celebrates 85th Anniversary

In 2016 CAD Audio will be celebrating its 85th Anniversary with a number of new product introductions including the CADLive Wireless Systems and D88 Kick Drum Mic, the “Classic” A77 Dynamic Mic and the U37SE Special Edition USB Mic, along with a series of events to mark this special year.

CAD Audio originally took shape as the Astatic Corporation, founded in 1931 by C.M. Chorpening and F.H. Woodworth, two ham radio operators with a passion for clean, clear audio transmissions. This passion led them to the development of the highly acclaimed D-104 mic, revolutionary in its time for its ability to perform without static.

This “Astatic” characteristic became the company’s namesake and led to many innovative products including phonograph pickups and cartridges, while also laying foundations for the production of recording heads.

Astatic Commercial Audio Products has continued its growth since then with solutions for commercial AV applications such as airports, schools, courthouses, Houses of Worship and corporate boardrooms. The company remains key to CAD Audio’s portfolio for today’s integrators, consultants and architects with patented innovations such as Variable Pattern microphones.

CAD (Conneaut Audio Devices) Professional Microphones was initially formed as the Pro Division of the company to serve the emerging recording and live sound markets in the early ‘80s, segments not served by Astatic.

More recently, CAD Audio has emerged as a multifaceted company with a variety of sub brands that extend to market segments such as recording, broadcast, live performance & production, commercial and consumer electronics. These sub brands include the CADLive, Acousti-Shield, StageSelect, USB, and Sessions series of products. CAD Audio is also actively engaged in the wireless microphone, wireless in-ear-monitor system, studio accessory, headphone and USB microphone markets.

CAD Audio continues to build on over 85 years of innovation and success in the audio industry by delivering innovative and highly useful solutions for performers, engineers and a wide range of audio professionals.

For more information about CAD Audio and its 85th Anniversary click here.