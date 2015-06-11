Cabletime Opens New Office, Adds Sales Managers

Cabletime, developer of the MediaStar range of IPTV, streaming and digital signage solutions, has opened an office on the West Coast to maximize expanding business opportunities in the Western Region, and has appointed a new sales manager, Graeme Finlayson, to spearhead regional expansion. In addition, Cabletime has also named David Russin as regional manager for Southeast U.S.

Graeme Finlayson The company, which has been established in New Jersey for more than 11 years, is looking forward to driving its presence in the Western U.S. and service its growing roster of customers in the area.

Finlayson has more than 30 years of sales, business development, and general management experience in the semi-conductor, intellectual property, electronic component, and mobile user interface industries. Prior to joining Cabletime, he was senior VP of business development at Metaio, Inc., an augmented reality technology provider, and was previously VP of sales and marketing engineering at GreenPlug.

“We are in the process of extending our interests along the West Coast, and Graeme has the experience and expertise to represent us and help us to grow,” said Ed Carabetta, VP and general manager for the Americas at Cabletime.

Russin comes to the company with many years of experience in video infrastructure and distribution solutions, having worked with Phillips Electronics, Harris Corporation, Masstech Americas, and Omnibus-Miranda. He was also director of government sales for Belden-Telecast and LiveU.