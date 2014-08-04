C2G to Ship RapidRun Modular Cable Solution

C2G is now distributing its RapidRun Optical modular cabling solution through IT and AV reseller partners.

RapidRun HDMI Transmitter

Unveiled at InfoComm 2014, RapidRun Optical is engineered to provide significant advantages over traditional cabling and alternative signal distribution options. RapidRun Optical carries with it significant advantages in three key areas: form factor, bandwidth, and specifications.

The fiber optic based design allows for easier installation through walls and 3/4" conduit than traditional cabling solutions due to its slim connector construction and tight bend radius of just 5mm. This simplifies installation and saves time, particularly on large deployments such as in schools or campus-wide corporate installations. With 18Gbps of bandwidth, RapidRun Optical is able to support UltraHD and 4k resolutions at 60Hz and beyond at distances up to 1,000ft, providing maximum resolution at maximum distance.

RapidRun Optical is OFNP (plenum) rated, resists electromagnetic interference and does all this utilizing a single low voltage USB power port on the display end of the cable, eliminating the need for addition AC outlets. These improvements combine to make RapidRun Optical the leanest-longest, fastest-strongest modular cabling solution available.