4K/UHD Symposium Oct 21 in Hollywood

- Insight Media, in partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) will produce the upcoming SMPTE Symposium: Next-Gen Image Formats: More, Better, or Faster Pixels? The Oct. 21 event consists of three components: a Business Track, a Technical Track and a 4K/UHD Demo Area. It is designed to address the technical, business and practical aspects of the 4K/UHD roll out.
- The Business Track sessions, which will consist of a series of panel discussions by industry experts, are titled:
- 4K/UHD TV – Will it be a Hit with Consumers?
- 4K Delivery – Who Will Step Up?
- 4K in Movie and TV Production – Where Does it Make Sense?
- 4K in Professional Markets – Is this Where 4K Really Shines?
- Who Will Make Money in the 4K Ecosystem?
- 3D, More Colors, High Frame Rates, Greater Dynamic Range – What Best Augments a 4K/UHD Display?
- The 4K/UHD Symposium will be held in conjunction with the SMPTE 2013 Annual Conference & Exhibition at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, in Hollywood, California, which runs from Oct. 22-24 and includes an exhibition area. For more on this 3-day event, visit the SMPTE’s website.