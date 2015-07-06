C2G Offers New USB 3.1 and Type C Connectors

C2G has expanded its USB portfolio to include USB Type C connector solutions with USB 3.1 standard products to quickly follow.

USB 3.1 and the USB Type C connector are new technologies with an increased data transfer rate providing 10Gbit/s—twice the speed of existing USB technologies—which means a reduction in the time required to transfer and back up large amounts of data such as HD video and high-resolution photos.



The enhanced power delivery of 20 volts, 5 amps, and 100 watts can easily support charging a smartphone, tablet or other mobile device, but would also allow a laptop to power a computer monitor or a computer monitor with a power supply to charge a laptop through its USB C connector. It also features built-in support for DisplayPort video and four-channel audio for speakers and a microphone.



Though these technologies are not prominent in the market yet, the company expects to see more USB 3.1 performance and the USB Type C connector on laptops, smartphones, tablets, cables, adapters, and accessories as early as summer 2015. In the meantime, C2G offers similar technology in products that consumers can use today, with USB 3.1 and USB Type C cables and adapters launching in the immediate future.