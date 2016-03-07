C2G Introduces Wireless AV for HDMI Devices

The What:C2G has introduced its new wireless AV for HDMI devices kit, a simple way for users to connect an HDMI device wirelessly to a display.

The What Else: “The new Wireless A/V for HDMI devices kit is a work space solution that lets users wirelessly connect a tablet, laptop, or Blu-ray player to a projector, HDTV, or monitor,” said Garry Dukes, director of product management at C2G. “This expanded product line is an ideal solution for meeting rooms or huddle spaces, offering simple plug-and-play connectivity that allows presenters hassle-free set-up and a quick presentation start – with no loss of attention.”

C2G designed the new Wireless A/V for HDMI devices kit as a wireless solution that simplifies HDMI device connectivity to displays. Highlights of the kit include wireless transmission of HDMI signals up to 100 feet; 1080p resolution support; and plug and play functionality, so no drivers required.

“The new Wireless A/V for HDMI devices kit gives users the ability to install the transmitter up to 100 feet away from the receiver, which permits flexibility in install locations and allows the presenter to choose the optimal location to deliver presentations,” said Dukes. “This off-the-stock kit represents the first of several such C2G solutions using this technology.”

The Bottom Line: The Wireless A/V for HDMI devices is available immediately. Please visit C2G distribution and reseller partners for pricing.