C2G Honored as Herman AV Vendor of the Year

C2G was named "Herman Vendor of the Year" by the commercial and broadcast AV provider. C2G, specializing in high performance cabling and connectivity solutions, was selected for the honor in recognition of their partnership and outstanding support of Herman’s strategic initiatives.

Brian Minchew, VP of sales, commercial AV at C2G commented, “Herman is an outstanding partner who clearly understands the importance of providing value to both their customers and supplier partners. We are honored and delighted to receive this award. We recognize that it takes true teamwork with our partners at Herman to be successful, and it is rewarding to our team to be acknowledged for our successful collaborative efforts. Herman continues to innovate in providing differentiating value to our industry; we are proud to enjoy a strong, strategic partnership with the Herman team.”



"At Herman, we strive to establish progressive relationships with our supplier partners beyond the mechanics of just working together day-to-day," said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president at Herman. "C2G is a great example of a supplier that really understands what it means to be a true partner. They work closely with us to support our strategic initiatives and corporate goals and objectives. They have been instrumental in supporting and educating our customers, and providing us the resources required to succeed in accomplishing our partnership objectives."C2G accepted the prestigious “Herman Vendor of the Year” award at InfoComm, the largest professional AV show in the world, with more than 950 exhibitors and 35,000 attendees from more than 110 countries.