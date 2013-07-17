Extron Streaming Media Decoder for Pro AV

The What: Extron Electronics has launched the SMD 101, a compact, high performance H.264 streaming media decoder used with Extron SME 100 encoders to provide end-to-end AV streaming systems.



The What Else: The SMD 101 is designed for use in professional AV streaming applications to decode live AV streaming content from SME 100 encoders or to play back AV media files available from network shares. It accepts streaming resolutions up to 1080p/60 and outputs a variety of resolutions, from 640x480 up to 1920x1200. Fill/Follow/Fit aspect ratio management provides choices for managing streaming content that does not match the display. This compact, energy-efficient decoder is a counterpart to the SME 100 encoder to deploy in simple overflow and monitoring applications or multi-channel streaming systems and high resolution signage systems.

The SMD 101 is adaptable to different network conditions and streaming requirements offering both push and pull streaming configurations. Audio output signals are available as HDMI embedded audio as well as analog stereo audio, making it directly compatible with embedded display speakers or existing audio systems. The SMD 101 offers integration-friendly control capabilities including an optional handheld IR remote, wired IR, RS-232, or Ethernet. An easy-to-navigate Web interface provides flexible control and management.