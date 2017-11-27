Buzztime Joins DPAA

DPAA announced that NTN Buzztime has joined DPAA.

Buzztime delivers interactive entertainment and dining technology in North America in national and regional bar and restaurant chains including Buffalo Wild Wings, Boston Pizza, Arooga’s, and more. Additionally, Buzztime is expanding its reach into casinos, senior living communities and other venues where guests can enjoy digital entertainment.



"Buzztime provides a valuable service to restaurant and bar owners and their customers, integrating trivia, card, sports games and live events with innovative tablet technology," said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. "Buzztime's interactive entertainment platform turns guests into fanatics while delivering revenue and returns through a transformative and translatable in-venue experience. We look forward to working with them to help maximize the value of their screens."

"When it comes to out-of-home digital screens, no organization has more knowledge and expertise than does DPAA," said Ram Krishnan, CEO of Buzztime. "As a leading interactive entertainment provider for over 30 years, Buzztime has created a powerful, one-of-a-kind DOOH platform that we’re excited to optimize with other industry leaders. We're honored to have a seat at the table in helping to chart the exciting future of DOOH. And we are excited to work with DPAA, which we believe will enhance our marketing and advertising opportunities."