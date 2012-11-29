Electrosonic Systems Showcased in Five Thea Award-Winning Projects

Electrosonic has taken part in five projects that have captured Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement. Presented by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), the Thea Awards recognize and honor excellence and breakthrough innovation in visitor experiences, attractions, exhibits, and places.



The 19th annual Thea Awards will be presented April 6, 2013, at a gala dinner at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA. TEA is an international non-profit association representing the world’s leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences.

Electrosonic played key roles in five very diverse Thea Award winners.

Working directly for Walt Disney Imagineering, Electrosonic performed the AV systems installation of the “Radiator Springs Racers” ride at Disney California Adventure Park. Winning in the Attraction category, the ride puts visitors in the driver’s seat for a race through the world of Disney-Pixar’s “Cars.”

Electrosonic handled AV system design and integration for another winner in the Attraction category: “Transformers: The Ride 3D” at Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction is an immersive, next-generation thrill ride that puts participants in the middle of the ultimate war zone with the Transformers.

Winning in the Museum category is Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in Calgary, for which Electrosonic provided AV system design and integration services. The dynamic new facility celebrates Canada’s sports heroes and legends in a dozen galleries with compelling media and displays.

Working for WET Design, Electrosonic performed the projection system design and integration for WET’s contribution to Living Screen display at the “Big-O Experience” water sculpture at Yeosu 2012 International Expo in Korea, a winner in the Event category.