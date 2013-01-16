Almo Hosts “AV Snacks” Monthly Mini Webinar

Almo Professional A/V is continuing its interactive mini-webinar series “AV Snacks” on Friday, January 18 with a focus on corporate boardrooms. Created last year to provide relevant industry trends and application examples to busy AV professionals, this month’s 15-minute snack-style webinars, which take place every Friday at 2:00 p.m. E.T., will include information from AMX, TrippLite, Hitachi and Sharp.

The following mini-webinars are in place for January:

Theme: Corporate Boardrooms

1/18 Hitachi: “Who Wants to Take Meeting Notes?”

Learn how StarBoard software can make any display device into an interactive presentation tool. Annotate on the screen to gather input from colleagues for a comprehensive, collaborative environment.

Register

1/25 Sharp: “Anatomy of an Interactive Professional Display”

Come and touch the knowledge, and learn more about Sharp’s Aquos Board products.

Register